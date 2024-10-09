Why Mental Health is the Real Wealth in India's Corporate World

A recent tragedy in Noida has brought the issue of workplace mental health into sharp focus.

A bank employee took her own life after enduring harassment from her colleagues. The deceased left behind a five-page suicide note in which she revealed how her co-workers subjected her to derogatory slurs such as "bandariya" and "dimag se pagal."

In the note, she named six of her colleagues, including two managers, who allegedly contributed to her emotional breakdown.

Another incident from Pune, a healthy 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala, died of a sudden, unexplained heart attack after enduring four months of immense work pressure.

Her mother's powerful letter to EY India sheds light on the "callous attitude" towards employee well-being that, unfortunately, seems to be a growing concern in many workplaces today.