As the spring season heralds the splendid blossoming of Bougainvillea flowers across the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) campus, the university retained its distinct laal identity in the recently concluded elections for the students' union.

Following last night's announcement of the JNUSU election results, the whole campus echoed with laal hai, poora campus laal hai. JNU's political landscape again witnessed a resounding victory for the Left.