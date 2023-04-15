Bhatinda Firing: Punjab Police Must Hold Its Horses Before Shooting in the Dark

5. Experiments in recruitment: Martial sounding names like ‘Agniveer’/‘Agnipath’ and the presumed contribution to employment generation and nationalism amongst civilians, notwithstanding hard questions about professional efficacy and serious soldiering by those who will rank for four years and the sort of competitive impulse (possible bad blood and other consequences) that it may trigger, needs introspection. Will these time-serving soldiers add to the existing culture and skill sets or would it be distractive needs to be validated in the ensuing experiment, because common military sense suggests serious concerns?

6. The curse of disparaging attributions owing to region, religion, ethnicity, or caste: The Armed Forces cannot exist oblivious of the societal morass and polarisation owing to sweeping attributions, especially given that a large part of its regimentation is based on some regional, ethnic, casteist or even religious definition. The fact that revisionism and reinterpretation of history are afoot will have collateral consequences on an institution that instinctively is trained to shun such ‘divides’ or reinterpretations.

7. Political usurping and ‘owning’ of the Indian Soldier’s imagery: There has been unprecedented appropriation and invocation of the imagery of the soldier in the political rhetoric which is further ‘Bollywoodised’ to give the same churlish and jingoistic spin. The usurpation is completely partisan. In America, the top brass of the Armed Forces revolted against leniencies like, ‘My Generals, ‘My Army’ or for Uniformed Soldiers to be seen in the same frame as the President at a political event. Are the Indian Armed Forces maintaining a similar distance or doing the bidding of a partisan persuasion in recent times?

8. The inadequately acknowledged elephant of Mental Stress in service: Along with the Armed Forces of the USA, perhaps it is only the Indian Armed Forces that have been given so much combat (over)exposure and pressure to deliver against multiple odds. However, issues like Mental Health eg PTSD, etc, are still not as sensitively and extensively discussed and remedied, as warranted by situational requirements.

9. Rat-race pressures and consequences down the chain: The organisational hierarchy in the Indian Armed Forces is brutally steep and the same creates pressures of ‘demonstrated performance’. This unhealthy rat race gets murkier and more complex with relatively short tenures in locations that necessitate 'exceptional performance' in each tenure, the pressures downstream to keep pace with ambitious ‘performances’, can only be imagined.

10. Pressure cooker situation with the denial of dissent and professional debate: The mercurial former Chief of Army Staff K Sundarji, had famously lamented in his letter to officers, “We have not been tolerant of dissent during discussions”—an inhibiting and suffocating curse that needs to be validated in today’s times, as serendipitously, dissent is equally and increasingly frowned upon in civilian-political spheres as well.