In Amritpal Singh Vs Punjab Police Case, Are Forces Merely a Political Puppet?

As a high-security area for both external and internal threats, there are just two Lt General officers of the Indian Army in the entire state of Punjab. These two Army Officers' epaulettes bear the National Emblem over crossed baton and sabre (a standard ‘Uniform’ feature shared with the Police Services). While their command does not entail the entirety of Punjab as elements of their formation are also deployed outside of the state, and there are elements of other formations which have bases internally, the fact remains that there are only two Indian Army Officers of this rank ‘heaviness’ of epaulettes in Punjab, serving.

Now, while it is not an apples-to-apples comparison given the civilian dimension of internal duties, as compared to what ought to be more unidimensional (it isn’t) task of guarding the borders for the Indian Army, the comparison is not totally irrelevant or unfair either. It is part of the sad case of institutional diminishment (read, Indian Armed Forces) versus appropriated entitlement (read, policing forces owing to their wiring and utility to the powers that be ie, political class).

It is a case of perpetuating inequity that manifested in the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) saga and its unsettled emotions. It is a concern of institutional downslide that only needs a cursory peek the officialised Warrant of Precedence as it existed at the time of independence, as opposed to now.