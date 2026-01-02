'Record Deliveries By Zomato, Blinkit Amid Gig Workers’ Strike': Deepinder Goyal

On New Year’s Eve 2025, Zomato and its quick-commerce arm Blinkit reported their highest-ever single-day order volumes, with over 7.5 million orders fulfilled by more than 450,000 delivery partners. This occurred as gig workers across India staged a nationwide strike demanding better pay, improved safety, and social security benefits. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal credited local law enforcement and on-ground teams for maintaining operations and ensuring order fulfillment during the strike.
According to Hindustan Times, Deepinder Goyal stated that a “small number of miscreants” were kept in check by law enforcement, enabling uninterrupted deliveries. He expressed gratitude to local authorities and delivery partners who continued working "despite intimidation." Goyal defended the gig economy model, arguing that its scale and worker participation indicate its viability and fairness.
As reported by The Indian Express, Goyal clarified that the record deliveries were achieved without additional incentives beyond the usual New Year’s Eve rates. He urged the public not to be influenced by “narratives pushed by vested interests,” reiterating that the gig economy is one of India’s largest organised job creation engines. Goyal’s remarks followed protests by workers associated with Zomato, Swiggy, and Amazon, who sought higher earnings and improved working conditions.
As highlighted by The News Minute, union leaders disputed the platforms’ claims of record deliveries, alleging that companies used police intervention and temporary incentives to undermine the strike. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) and other unions described the strike as historic, with over 100,000 workers from 22 cities participating. They accused platforms of intimidation and coercion, and dismissed the reported sales figures as misleading.
“Companies make a mockery of our brave stand, laughing while we bleed for their millions in profits,” the GIPSWU stated in response to Goyal’s comments.
This report noted, that food delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, and Magicpin experienced a surge in orders on New Year’s Eve, with negligible impact from the strike. Magicpin’s CEO reported no disruption, while Zomato and Blinkit thanked delivery partners for their commitment. The report also highlighted that the gig workforce in India is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.
Incentive strategies were a key factor during the strike as this report noted. Zomato reportedly offered delivery partners payouts of ₹120 to ₹150 per order during peak hours, with potential daily earnings up to ₹3,000, while Swiggy also increased incentives. Despite these measures, workers’ demands for scrapping 10-minute deliveries and improving safety remained unaddressed.
This article mentioned, that companies coordinated with local police and offered higher incentives to ensure timely deliveries. Some workers reported that third-party contractors were brought in to handle orders, and several consumers confirmed receiving their deliveries without delay. However, union representatives argued that such tactics only temporarily masked underlying issues.
“Many workers are so scared of losing jobs that they don’t even air their grievances,” a union coordinator was quoted as saying.
Broader context on working conditions was provided as this article added. Studies cited in the report revealed that over 80 percent of gig workers work more than 10 hours a day, with many earning below ₹10,000 per month and facing significant health and safety risks. The strike was described as a response to these intolerable conditions and a call for stronger regulation and recognition of gig workers’ rights.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.