'Record Deliveries By Zomato, Blinkit Amid Gig Workers’ Strike': Deepinder Goyal

As reported by The Indian Express, Goyal clarified that the record deliveries were achieved without additional incentives beyond the usual New Year’s Eve rates. He urged the public not to be influenced by “narratives pushed by vested interests,” reiterating that the gig economy is one of India’s largest organised job creation engines. Goyal’s remarks followed protests by workers associated with Zomato, Swiggy, and Amazon, who sought higher earnings and improved working conditions.