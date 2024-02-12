A Tarnished Jewel? Bharat Ratnas and the Shadow of Electoral Expediency

India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, has traditionally been a symbol of exceptional achievement and selfless service to the nation.

But the sudden conferment of five Bharat Ratnas over the past fortnight has dimmed its lustre as political circles across the country are abuzz with a theory that it has been done to bolster political support and electoral alliances for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

A couple of caveats may be put in place before proceeding further.