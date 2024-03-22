Bengaluru’s Water Crisis a Reminder of What We Should Not Do to Our Cities

The theme of World Water Day 2024 is "Water for Peace." This theme emphasises the importance of cooperation and collaboration in managing water resources to foster peace, prosperity, and resilience.

When nations and communities work together to address water-related issues, it creates a ripple effect beyond water management. By promoting peaceful cooperation on water, we can build stronger relationships, enhance regional stability, and ensure equitable access to water resources. This theme highlights the interlinkages between water, peace, and sustainable development, emphasising the need for collective actions to address shared challenges and create a better future for all.

Adopting the theme of "Water for Peace" can potentially aid in addressing the water crisis in Bengaluru by encouraging cooperation, equitable access to resources, and the promotion of sustainable practices that foster harmony and peace.