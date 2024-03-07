Bengaluru Water Crisis: 'High Tanker Rates Have Increased Society's Maintenance'

So far, we are facing a water cut, but no other steps have been taken to conserve water. I read that some RWAs have requested residents to use wipes and disposable cutleries and not wash their cars as measures to save water. The situation is worse than I expected in some parts of the city. In fact, I know a few friends who only receive one hour of water daily. I feel, we are far better placed than them, but then I fear for how long.

Water tankers arrive in our society daily. We have more than 10 towers, so there is one tanker for each tower. But this is not the case every day. Sometimes, the supply is less. It all depends upon the availability of the tankers.

On 6 March, the Bengaluru district administration capped the prices charged by water tankers from the residents. Thank god, they did that.