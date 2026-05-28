Kakoli Ghosh Writes To LS Speaker Alleging 'Misogyny' By TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

In her remarks, Dastidar criticised the working style of I-PAC, describing their approach as disrespectful to party workers. She stated, “They (I-PAC) had absolutely no manners of working; they spoke very rudely. These workers of ours, they aren’t servants. We don’t pay them a salary; they work out of love for Mamatadidi and love for the party.” Coverage revealed that her comments reflect broader dissatisfaction among the party’s old guard regarding the consultancy’s embedded role.