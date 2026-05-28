Kakoli Ghosh Writes To LS Speaker Alleging 'Misogyny' By TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

After the Trinamool Congress’s defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned as district president of Barasat. Her resignation followed her replacement by Kalyan Banerjee as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha. The developments have intensified internal discord within the party, with senior leaders voicing concerns about the influence of external consultants and the sidelining of long-standing party workers.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Dastidar was among the first senior leaders to publicly criticise the role of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in the party’s affairs. She specifically pointed to the marginalisation of veteran cadres, stating that the consultancy’s involvement led to the replacement of party workers and contributed to the disconnect between the party and its grassroots supporters.
According to Amar Ujala, Dastidar also lodged a formal complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against Kalyan Banerjee, highlighting internal grievances and further exposing the rift within the party’s leadership. The complaint underscores the growing tension between senior leaders and those aligned with Abhishek Banerjee, who has been associated with the I-PAC-led restructuring efforts.
In her remarks, Dastidar criticised the working style of I-PAC, describing their approach as disrespectful to party workers. She stated, “They (I-PAC) had absolutely no manners of working; they spoke very rudely. These workers of ours, they aren’t servants. We don’t pay them a salary; they work out of love for Mamatadidi and love for the party.” Coverage revealed that her comments reflect broader dissatisfaction among the party’s old guard regarding the consultancy’s embedded role.
The internal conflict has been further complicated by the succession dynamics within the party. Analysis showed that the divide is largely between loyalists of Mamata Banerjee and the faction led by Abhishek Banerjee, with the latter’s reliance on I-PAC drawing criticism from several quarters.
“They treated people poorly, and their arrogance grew to such an extent that they eventually began treating us badly as well. They seemed to think they were at a higher authority than even the Prime Minister,” Dastidar said, highlighting the depth of resentment among senior party members.
Senior leaders have expressed discomfort with the continued presence of I-PAC in party affairs, especially after the electoral defeat. Reporting indicated that the consultancy’s role has become a focal point for criticism, with many party members questioning its legitimacy and the impact on organisational loyalty.
The leadership’s silence on these issues has been interpreted as indicative of a larger struggle over succession and legitimacy within the party. The ongoing debate over the role of external consultants and the future direction of the Trinamool Congress continues to shape the party’s internal dynamics as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.