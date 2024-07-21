Bangladesh: Students Have Often Led Protests That Have Transformed the Country

Supporters of the regime and some policymakers have wrongly suggested that the student movement is being led by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The movement was and continues to be decentralised with student leaders ensuring that no political party is able to take advantage of their agitation. The Chhatrashibir (student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami) or the BNP’s student wing, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal which by no means enjoys a wide presence, may have joined the protests, but no political party is being allowed to control the agitation.

While the BNP would clearly like to see the movement transform into one demanding the ouster of Hasina, its leaders this correspondent talked to, admitted they had no role in starting the agitation. Initially, the party only criticised the torture of arrested students, openly supporting the agitation only after the first student death in police firing.

A former BNP minister in exile, himself a “Muktijoddha”, said, “The agitation is neither under our control nor do we know the direction it will take. But when students start dying in police firing, why should the BNP keep quiet? It is our country after all and these are our children.”