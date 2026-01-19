Bangladesh Row: If Cricket Moves South, It Admits North's Divisive Politics

By sending Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman back to his own country, the government has walked into a trap, and now he can’t play in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. His only crime was that he belonged to a country that is in turmoil, and a few members of the minority community, Hindu, have been killed by arsonists in Bangladesh. And, as a reaction, right-wing Hindutva-vadis sought revenge and wanted to teach Bangladesh a lesson.

They found Shah Rukh Khan a soft target because he hired a Bangladeshi player for his team. Shah Rukh was accused of treason. His patriotism was questioned, and he was called a 'terrorist' by such bigots. Unfortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) crumbled under their pressure and asked Shah Rukh Khan to release Mustafizur, and he did. What option did he have in today’s highly polarised India?