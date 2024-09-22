Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina

The primary agitators were students from metropolitan bourgeois families. Naomi Hussain is one of the few to have noted this point correctly. They came from among the enriched and aspiring sections of the majority Muslims and the biggest minority Hindus, with a small representation of other minority ethnicities like Christians, Buddhists etc. They were the sons and daughters of lawyers, businessmen, doctors, traders, teachers, engineers, and the salariat — a growing middle class that has also been increasingly critical of the Awami League regime. The students were serving the function of petty-bourgeois footsoldiers, working on behalf of the entire bourgeoisie.

The easy solidarity afforded to the protests by the private university students — only families from gated bourgeois colonies can afford to send their children to a private university in South Asia — is a clear marker of the class nature of the protest, which the student leaders too realised . The initial violence happened in the major cities like Dhaka, Rangpur and Chattogram . The protest violence did spill over and take many working-class victims, but none of them seemed to be involved in the actual protests. One report names three working-class victims of the violence — a salesperson, a child labourer working as a mechanic, and a mason, all of whom were bystanders caught in the crossfire. Once again, they raised the demand to limit the quotas to five or ten percent, effectively ending the reservation system. As with any popular movement, this one also attracted many people from outside its core constituency. The Islamist coalition — primarily the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami — too supplied bodies on the street.