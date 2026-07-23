Why Bulldozing Azam Khan's Jauhar University Leaves Western UP Students in Lurch

But, alongside that criticism, is the larger truth that an institution as established as Jauhar University opened the doors of higher education for youth from the backward areas of western Uttar Pradesh, from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

It is entirely legitimate to ask the question: how many new universities have been founded for society by the policy makers sitting in the current power establishment?

When the power is bent upon destroying an institution where important subjects like engineering, law, medical and management are taught, then this fight is not just limited to a politician, but it becomes an attack on the basic structure of education which prepares generations of common citizens.