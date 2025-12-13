Demolition Reels: When the Police Become ‘Content Creators’ of Bulldozer Raj

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar from Bahadurgarh, Haryana posted a reel on Instagram on 26 October, which he has now deleted. In the video, he was seen in police uniform, instructing a JCB bulldozer to remove the vegetable vendors from the streets in an ‘anti-encroachment drive.'

The bulldozer was seen mowing down vegetables which were hurriedly deserted by the vendors. Soon after he uploaded the reel from his personal Instagram account, it gained wide public attention. Despite the fact that he was taken off duty as the traffic-in-charge, people expressed their support for his actions.