The year 1951 was a momentous one for the new Republic called India in which decisions taken then reverberate even now. At the moment, the Supreme Court is hearing challenges to the abrogation of Article 370 on a daily basis. Article 370 was inserted into the Constitution as a temporary provision in 1951.

This decision triggered the birth of Bhartiya Jan Sangh, now the BJP. The Supreme Court routinely hears matters related to restrictions of free speech and spends quite a bit of time giving bail or giving protection from arrest to various sorts of people.