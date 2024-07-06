Why Chandrababu Naidu is Treading Lightly for Andhra's Special Category Status

Unlike in the case of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, the united state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated to carve out a new state of Telangana against the wishes of the people of the Seemandhra region that now constitute the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh.

When the bifurcation bill came to Rajya Sabha, several members, especially BJP stalwarts like M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley vehemently demanded a Special Category Status to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh to assuage the hurt feelings of the people of this region. The residuary state of Andhra Pradesh lost the vibrant city of Hyderabad which was built with the sweat and blood of people of all regions for decades when it was the capital of united Andhra.

The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made an explicit guarantee to this effect on the floor of the upper House as an amendment to the bifurcation act was not possible due to the imminent dissolution of Lok Sabha.

Therefore, it was a considered political consensus to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh though it did not technically feature in the act. Denying such status now on the pretext of it not being part of the act is unbecoming of parliamentary values and commitments that had a bipartisan consensus.