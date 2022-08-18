'Dal or Water?': Surprise Inspection at UP Police Mess Exposes Poor Food Quality
In a surprise inspection at the district mess, Mainpuri SP was seen scolding the staff over the quality of food.
Video Inputs: Brijendra Dubey
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Kumar
In a surprise inspection at the district mess in the Police Lines earlier this week, Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit was seen scolding the staff over the quality of food being served there.
"What is this dal made of? Give some to me. This dal is water. This is less of a dal, more of water," Dixit said in anger to the cook at the mess.
This comes days after a Firozabad police constable was seen crying in the middle of the road, highlighting 'substandard meal' served in the police mess.
"Now that the Firozabad case came to light, will you make amends now? This is what you get paid for? If you cook with your heart, then the food automatically becomes tasty. These people live away from their homes and that's why they eat here," said Dixit, while scolding the mess staff.
The district police chief also asked the personnel why didn't they complain about the poor quality of food earlier.
'Inspection Was Routine Exercise'
Two days after the inspection, Dixit issued a statement claiming the food quality has improved.
"I inspected the mess at the Police Lines. I found shortcomings in the quality of food there and gave necessary instructions. This is our routine work. Whenever we go to Police Line or Police Station, keeping the welfare of the employees in mind, we inspect their mess, and their allotted homes. Upon finding any flaws, we issue instructions to improve them. That day too, it was the same exercise. The next day, when we checked the result of our exercise, the food quality had improved. Employees appreciated the food."Kamlesh Dixit, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
Topics: Uttar Pradesh UP Police Mainpuri
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.