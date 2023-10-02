India’s Inclusion in JP Morgan EMBI Index: Long Way for Full Global Integration

On 22 September, the long-awaited announcement of including Government of India securities/bonds (GoI bonds) in the JP Morgan global emerging markets bond index (JPM-EMBI) finally materialised.

With about USD 240 billion riding on the JPM-EMBI and the promised weight of 10 per cent in the Index, the prospects of about USD 24 billion inflows coming to India in 2024-25 (Index inclusion takes place in June 2024 with one per cent weight, which rises to 10 per cent over next 9 months) brightened.

Indian policymakers heaved a sigh of relief more on account of the fact that the inclusion happened without the government providing any undue concession like exempting the withholding tax on interest/capital gains of the GoI bonds purchased through the Index-aligned funds/vehicles.