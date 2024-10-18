Addressing Minimum Wage Disparities to Ensure Basic Living Standards

In her first decision after assuming the position of Delhi’s chief minister, Atishi announced a hike in minimum monthly wages for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers.

After the revision, skilled workers, whose minimum monthly wage stood at Rs 21,215 before , will see a 3.3 percent rise in income; semi-skilled workers, whose minimum wage was Rs 19,279, will see a 3.6 percent increase ; and unskilled labourers, whose minimum wage was Rs 17,494, will see a 3.2 percent rise in income.