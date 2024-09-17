Consider the minefield Atishi will have to negotiate in the months ahead as she struggles to run a good government amid increasingly fractious politics. On the one hand, Kejriwal will be on the streets, guns blazing at the BJP and targeting the LG as a proxy of the Modi government. On the other, the BJP will use every resource possible to discredit Kejriwal and cripple both the party and the government.

Given Kejriwal’s communication skills and his expertise in spinning emotive narratives, the AAP chief could win brownie points in the perception battle.

However, Atishi has a far more difficult task on her hands. The Delhi excise case and the constant friction with the LG’s office have taken quite a toll on good governance in Delhi. Today, people are disgusted by the mountains of garbage everywhere, the broken roads, the havoc wreaked by heavy monsoon rains amid delayed desilting of drains and the dilapidated air of a city in decay.

Kejriwal has handed Atishi a heavy burden to bear. Can she repair the damage in the short time she has before the elections are announced? Can she post any achievements while a daily battle rages between Kejriwal and Saxena?

(Arati R Jerath is a Delhi-based senior journalist. She tweets @AratiJ. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)