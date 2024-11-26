A Political Travelogue From a Post-Trump, Post-Truth America

Later that evening, I met a school buddy who was in town from San Francisco. Now this guy is a quintessential “desi” tech millionaire. He has built and sold a couple of quant companies, with a third start-up in, what else, but artificial intelligence. I thought he would be disappointed at Kamala Harris’s rout, especially since he is a fellow Tamilian, a West Coast liberal immigrant, and a lifelong Democrat. But he astounded me with his response.

“I voted for Trump”.

“Why?”, I almost yelped in pain.

“Because these Democrats had gotten too woke. Imagine their focus was on building transgender toilets when a million other important policies are going abegging”.

“No, how could you? These guys peddle hate, they want to throw out immigrants, heck they even deny global warming, which is catastrophic. How could you!”.

He shrugged, very similar to my Pakistani-American cabbie, saying “I don’t know, let’s see”.