Trump's Win Shows That Despite Everything, the US Political System is Robust

The truth is most Americans never believed Trump was a threat to democracy. They cite two reasons: they see all attempts to paint him that way as political, and they have faith in the country’s constitutional checks and balances.

In my recent article Why Trump Couldn’t Be a Dictator Even if He Tried , I outlined the many ways by which Trump could be restrained: by their Constitution’s strict requirements for amendments; its separation of powers; the Senate’s filibuster rule; their unique federal structure where state governments cannot be dissolved, and by the independence and separation of federal and state judiciaries.

In 235 years under that Constitution, no President has been able to act autocratically because America’s savvy Founders didn’t leave any mechanism for them to do so.

Trump’s resurrection and victory show that the American political system is robust. It allowed the people’s choice to emerge despite a concerted campaign to kill Trump’s political future.

