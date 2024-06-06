Varanasi: Story Behind the 3.2 Lakh Drop in PM Modi's Margin & Rise of Ajay Rai

In 2014, when Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, was eyeing the top post as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, he chose to contest from two seats — Vadodara in Gujarat, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

There were two reasons behind his second choice:

Varanasi's strategic position which was expected to help Modi yield equal impact in both UP and Bihar. These two states together send 120 MPs to the Parliament. Winning even 50 percent of these seats can help any national party form the government at the centre.

The second reason is Varanasi's position the larger cultural context. Popularly known as Kashi, it is associated with the Hindu god Shiva, and is home to the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque. A temple-mosque dispute similar to those in Ayodhya and Mathura, the Gyanvapi issue was in cold storage for decades till it was resuscitated in 2019 after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case.

In 2014, when Modi contested from the seat for the first time, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal fought against him and polled over 2 Lakh votes (20.30 percent) to emerge as the number two candidate. On number three was Congress' Ajay Rai who polled 75,614 votes (7.34 percent) votes.