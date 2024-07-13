Mandal for the Mandir | On BJP and the Dalit Vote

It caused quite a stir when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat and even the seats around it. When caste is pitted against religion (mandal versus kamandal), the one who organises and educates the masses more effectively wins.

In the 1990s, Mandal politics dominated under the aegis of Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav. The slogan, Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram, hawa mein uddh gaye Jai Shree Ram, gathered traction and defeated the Brahmanical forces behind the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.

Despite religion being propagated as a unifying force, caste prevailed. Bhanwar Meghwanshi, author of I Could Not Be Hindu: The Story of a Dalit in the RSS, originally from Rajasthan, joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh when he was thirteen. He was amongst the forerunners who went to Ayodhya in 1991. His disillusionment came about when he was asked to have meals prepared for other swayamsewaks at his home. The meals were discarded once they became aware of his Dalit identity. The RSS has always used the SCs, the STs, and the OBCs as vote banks, without divesting any real power or respect to them.