'Who Will Police the Police?' Revisiting the Case of Faizan, Now With the CBI

In Faizan’s case, there were two sets of video footage: one which shows him alone being encircled and beaten mercilessly by policemen; and the second, which shows several young men, including Faizan, lying in an injured state on the road, being surrounded and brutally assaulted by policemen.

In this regard, the court observed that “even if it is assumed that Faizan and/or the other young men had sustained some injuries earlier on during rioting, several policemen present at the spot are clearly seen surrounding dragging, kicking and striking blows on Faizan and the other young men with batons/lathis; abusing them; and ordering them to sing the National Anthem while they are lying seriously injured and helpless on the roadside. All this has admittedly happened on 24.02.2020. However, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police examined the petitioner for the first time only on 18.03.2020. More than 4½ years have elapsed since. However, not even one of the policemen involved in the abuse and assault has been conclusively identified in the course of the investigation so far.”

The court was informed that after all this time, the Investigation Officer had only now identified a head constable and a constable who were present at the spot, as possible suspects.

Faizan, who was brought to Lok Nayak Hospital on 26 February 2020 and succumbed the following day, reveals serious lapses in police conduct and investigation. Despite being assaulted and in dire need of medical care, as indicated by severe injuries noted at Lok Nayak Hospital and GTB Hospital's earlier advisement for further neurosurgical assessment, Faizan was inexplicably taken to Jyoti Nagar Police Station instead of receiving necessary medical attention.