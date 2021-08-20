'No Hope From Police Probe': Family of Faizan, Forced to Recite National Anthem

While Faizan's family claimed they went to get him from Jyoti Nagar police station on the same night as he was picked, the police are denying it.

Kismatun says she first went to GTB hospital with her son's photograph and then they went to the Jyoti Nagar police station. "The police officials confirmed he was there but did not hand over Faizan to them. On the other hand, they threatened me. They said they would not leave him and asked us to go. After waiting for four hours, I returned home," she claimed.

The police however have said that Faizan was 'reluctant to go' to his residence after being taken to GTB hospital as there was 'heavy communal tension'. The police claim that it was as per Faizan's desire that he was brought and kept at the police station 'for safety and security and given proper food, etc'. These are submissions made by the police in a status report filed in January 2021 with the Delhi HC.

The family does not buy this claim.