World Students Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings

World Students' Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, who was the 11th President of India. Dr Azad was an great scientist and teacher, who used to like interacting with students and teaching them about science, technology, innovation, and other fields of education. He had a great bond with students and that is why his birthday is observed every year as World Students' Day.

World Students' Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 15 October 2022. The first ever World Students' Day was recognized in the year 2010 when Dr. Kalam was 79 years old. Although United Nations is yet to officially declare 15 October as World Students' Day, people celebrate the day with enthusiasm and pay tribute and homage to the India's one of the best scientists. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad is also known as the "Missile Man of India" due to his wonderful work in the development of ballistic missiles.