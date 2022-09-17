World Patient Safety Day 2022: History, Theme, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes

The history of World Patient Safety Day dates back to 2019 when the 72nd WHA (World Health Assembly) passed a resolution WHA72.6 on ‘Global Action on Patient Safety' with the aim to strengthen the global healthcare systems. World Patient Safety Day 2022 marks the 4 years of the Patient Safety Day.

The significance of World Patient Safety Day 2022 includes the following:

1. Advocate immediate action to promote drug safety and raise global awareness about the significant burden of medication errors and unsafe medication practices.

2. Engage healthcare workers, doctors, caregivers, policy makers, and stakeholders in practices to prevent medication errors and associated risks.

3. Empower and encourage patients, caregivers and family memebers to avoid medication errors and ensure safe use of medicines and to prevent patient harm.

4. Implementation and adoption of WHO's Global Patient Safety Challenge: 'Medication Without Harm'.