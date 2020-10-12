‘Words Taken Out of Context’: Dr Fauci on Trump’s Ad Campaign

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called out United States President Donald Trump’s campaign ad for taking his words out of context.

The campaign ad for the US presidential elections 2020 was released on 10 October, following Trump’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being treated for COVID-19.

The ad talks about Trump and America 'recovering’ from the virus, and praises the President’s efforts in handling the pandemic. This is followed by a clip of Dr.\ Fauci, saying, “I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

In response, Dr Fauci expressed his disapproval of the ad stating that in his five decades of public service, he has never publicly endorsed any political candidate.