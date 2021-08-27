ADVERTISEMENT

'Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay': US President Biden After Kabul Blasts

Several other countries, including India, UK and Canada, also expressed their condemnation of the terror attack.

US President Joe Biden, addressing the nation following the twin blasts in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Thursday, 26 August, hailed the American troop members who lost their lives in the attack as "heroes," and promised retribution for the perpetrators.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."
Joe Biden, US President

Twin blasts had hit Kabul on Thursday, killing several Afghans and at least 13 members of the US forces. Militant group ISIS-K, an opponent of the reigning Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

"These American service members who gave their lives – it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate – they were heroes. Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others," Biden stated.

'Will Strike Back at ISIS-K': US President Joe Biden

Observing that the US intelligence had been wary of the ISIS-K's schemes to attack the US personnel, Biden stated, "This is why, from the outset, I’ve repeatedly said this mission was extraordinarily dangerous and why I have been so determined to limit the duration of this mission."

"I’ve also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership, and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, and the moment of our choosing."
Joe Biden, US President

The president further asserted that the US "will not be deterred by terrorists" and will continue with their evacuation missions in Afghanistan.

"Here is what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans who are there. We will get out our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on," he said.

India, Others Condemn Kabul Terror Attack

Several countries, including India, UK, and Canada, as well as representatives of the UN, have asserted their condemnation of the terror attacks in Kabul.

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

