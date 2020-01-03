Who’s Soleimani & How Does His Killing by US Affect Middle East?

The head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen Qassim Soleimani was killed in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport by US forces on Friday, 3 January, according to the Associated Press.

“The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMF, the officials said.

Who is Soleimani and why is the incident a turning point in the Middle East?