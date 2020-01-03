Who’s Soleimani & How Does His Killing by US Affect Middle East?
The head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen Qassim Soleimani was killed in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport by US forces on Friday, 3 January, according to the Associated Press.
“The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television.
The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMF, the officials said.
Who is Soleimani and why is the incident a turning point in the Middle East?
Soleimani’s Rise to Fame
General Soleimani was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies, according to news agency AFP.
General Soleimani, who headed the external operations of Quds Force for the Guards, had wielded his regional clout publicly since 2018 when it was revealed that he had direct involvement in top-level talks over the formation of Iraq's government.
It was no surprise at the time for a man who was at the centre of power-broking in the region for two decades.
Soleimani had been in and out of Baghdad ever since, most recently last month as parties sought to form a new government.
Where once he kept to the shadows, Soleimani in recent years had become an unlikely celebrity in Iran – replete with a huge following on Instagram.
In a rare interview aired on Iranian state television in October, he had said he was in Lebanon during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war to oversee the conflict.
To his fans and enemies alike, Soleimani was the key architect of Iran's regional influence, leading the fight against jihadist forces and extending Iran's diplomatic heft in Iraq, Syria and beyond.
"To Middle Eastern Shiites, he is James Bond, Erwin Rommel and Lady Gaga rolled into one," wrote former CIA analyst Kenneth Pollack in a profile for Time's 100 most influential people in 2017, according to AFP.
"To the West, he is... responsible for exporting Iran's Islamic revolution, supporting terrorists, subverting pro-Western governments and waging Iran's foreign wars," Pollack added.
Soleimani’s Influence on Regional Politics
With Iran roiled by protests and economic problems at home, and the US once again mounting pressure from the outside, some Iranians had even called for Soleimani to enter domestic politics.
While he had dismissed rumours he might one day run for president, the general had played a decisive role in the politics of Iran's neighbour, Iraq.
Even when it came to talks on forming a government, he was pivotal in pressuring Iraq's Kurds to abandon their plans for independence after an ill-judged referendum last September.
"My Iranian interlocutors on Afghanistan made clear that while they kept the foreign ministry informed, ultimately it was General Soleimani that would make the decisions," former US ambassador to Iraq Ryan Crocker told the BBC in 2013.
His firm but quiet presence played perfectly to the Iranian penchant for dignified humility.
A survey published in 2018 by IranPoll and the University of Maryland – one of the few considered reliable by analysts – found Soleimani had a popularity rating of 83 percent, beating President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Part of his appeal was the suggestion he might bridge Iran's bitter social divides on issues such as its strict "hijab" clothing rules.
"If we constantly use terms such as 'bad hijab' and 'good hijab', reformist or conservative... then who is left?" Soleimani said in a speech to mark World Mosque Day in 2017.
(With inputs from the Associated Press & AFP.)
