Who is Gabriel Attal, France's Youngest Prime Minister Picked by Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday confirmed the name of his education minister, Gabriel Attal, as the new prime minister of France. The 34-year-old is the country’s youngest head of state and the first openly gay leader, who replaced Élisabeth Borne, who resigned on Monday, 8 January, almost after two years in office. Attal is the fourth prime minister since 2017 under Macron.

"The president of the republic appointed Mr Gabriel Attal prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," a presidential statement said per AFP.

The move comes months before the European Parliament elections in June, and Macron hopes to change the negative sentiments around him and his party Renaissance. Things became worse for Macron in 2022, when he lost an absolute majority in the parliament. According to a Politico aggregate of polls, Macron’s disapproval rating is currently 68%. Meanwhile, polls suggest Attal, a close ally of Macron, is the most popular government minister.