French President Emmanuel Macron to Attend 2024 Republic Day As Chief Guest: MEA

On Friday, 22 December, India announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the Republic Day Celebrations next month as the event's chief guest.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The announcement comes soon after US President Joe Biden was unable to accept New Delhi's invitation paving the way for Macron's visit to become the sixth time that a French leader will attend the celebrations as chief guest since 1976.