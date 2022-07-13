'We Aren't Tacos', Says Outraged Hispanic Community; Jill Biden Apologises

Following a culturally insensitive comment by US First Lady Jill Biden, which spread like wildfire and prompted a White House apology, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement that Hispanics “are not tacos,” AFP reported.

The first lady made the comment while speaking to the UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, which was formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, a Reuters report said.

Biden, on Monday, 11 July, praising former leader of the civil rights organisation Raul Yzaguirre, said: