Biden Announces Historic National Security and Foreign Policy Team

Blinken served under the Obama administration as the deputy secretary of state, assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser.

He also served as a member of the National Security Council staff at the White House under the Clinton Administration. He was Clinton's chief foreign policy speechwriter.

Blinken has been recently quoted asserting that Biden sees India and the US as "natural partners", adding that the Biden administration would advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions like the UN Security Council.

Blinken has also asserted that India and the US have a common challenge with reference to China's rising assertiveness in the region.