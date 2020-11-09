Professor Jill Biden – The First FLOTUS to ‘Have It All’

Breaking a 231-year norm, Dr Jill Biden is going to be the first First Lady to have two jobs – as America’s FLOTUS and Northern Virginia Community College’s professor of English.

First-Lady historian Katherine Jellison said to USA Today that no previous FLOTUS has been “allowed” to have a work and family life. “Maybe the time has come when Americans will be more accepting of the idea that a president's wife can simultaneously be a first lady and a working professional”.

In the eight years she served as Second Lady, when Joe Biden was vice-president to Barack Obama, she continued teaching English. Though Jill is not the first to graduate from Second Lady to First Lady, she is the first to balance her career with her new responsibilities.