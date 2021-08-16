'We Got What We Sought': Taliban Spokesman After Kabul Takeover
The Taliban seized power of Afghanistan on 15 August, following their capture of Kabul.
As the Taliban seized power of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, following their capture of Kabul, the Taliban political office spokesman announced that the war in the country was now over.
“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV, adding, “We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people.”
Spokesperson Mohammed Naeem, in the interview, said that the Taliban would clarify the type of the government and the rule that will prevail soon.
The Mujahid respects the rights of minorities and women as per the Sharia law, Naeem said, news agency Reuters reported.
The Taliban spokesperson further indicated that the organisation was willing to engage in dialogue with Afghan figures and grant them protection.
Talking about international relations, the Taliban spokesperson said in his interview with Al Jazeera TV that the organisation seeks to maintain peaceful communication with foreign countries.
The Taliban Takeover
The Taliban, on Sunday, had reached the outskirts of the capital city of Kabul – the only Afghan city that had remained largely in control of the Afghan central government. The organisation had begun negotiations with the government for an 'unconditional surrender' and a 'peaceful transfer of power.'
Following Taliban's entrance into Kabul, panic, fear, and havoc had gripped the city, where armed Taliban personnel had reportedly been employed at several outposts.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fled the country and sought safety in Tajikistan, reports had indicated. The Taliban then took control of the vacated presidential palace.
A statement released by the president, following his getaway, indicated that his escape had been meant to avoid unnecessary violence and bloodshed.
"Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem, he said in the statement posted on Facebook, adding, "Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them."
After the withdrawal of a majority of US troops from Afghanistan on 1 May, the Taliban had expanded its control rapidly, toppling several cities over the last few weeks.
