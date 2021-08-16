Taliban Seizes Power, Says 'War is Over'; President Ghani Flees Afghanistan

The Taliban is in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office on Sunday declared that the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.

Earlier in the day, negotiations had begun with the Afghanistan government for an 'unconditional surrender' and a 'peaceful transfer of power'.

Kabul was the only major Afghan city under the control of the country's central government as more and more cities fell to the Taliban in the last few days in its unprecedented advance.