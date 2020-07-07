US Thanks India for Hosting Dalai Lama, Speaker Pelosi Raps China

The US’ wishes for the Dalai Lama come at a time of tensions with China for both India and the US. On Monday, the Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur pointedly wished the Dalai Lama, and said that “In these difficult times, his spiritual leadership gives strength”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also wished the Buddhist spiritual leader, as did BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and several other BJP leaders. India’s messaging on the occasion was being closely watched given China’s touchiness on the subject of Tibet, and the hostilities between India and China over the LAC.

The US has been having its own tensions with China, from President Donald Trump’s regular salvos at the country on Twitter, to the trade war between the two countries.