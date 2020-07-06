Amid Indo-China Tension, Dalai Lama Celebrates 85th Birthday Today

His birthday celebrations come during the worst escalation of hostilities between India and China in decades, as the standoff between the two forces in eastern Ladakh along the LAC continues. India's messaging on his birthday will be closely watched.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic across the world has led to restrictions on movement and gatherings of people.

The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, assumed the position of the Dalai Lama in 1940.

His birthday – on 6 July – is also celebrated as ‘World Tibet Day’ in an attempt to generate greater awareness about the problems being faced by the Tibetan population.

He sought refuge in India in 1959, and has been living here, along with a large Tibetan community, ever since.