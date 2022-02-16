'US Prepared for Both Diplomacy & Sanctions': Joe Biden on Russia-Ukraine Crisis
President Putin met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and reportedly declared that he did not want to war.
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 15 February, warned Russia of 'powerful sanctions' if Russian troops mustered along the Ukraine border go on the offensive.
Saying that US is also ready with diplomatic solutions, the President said, "The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy," AFP quoted.
Earlier in the day, Moscow's ministry of Defence had claimed that some soldiers and military equipment were being shifted to their bases, away from the border, after the planned exercises were carried out.
However, disputing these claims, Biden said in his address:
"Analysts indicate that they [Russian troops] remain very much in a threatening position."
Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday and reportedly declared that he did not want a war.
'Ready to Go Down the Negotiations Track': Vladimir Putin
"We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Putin stated in a joint press conference with Scholz, AFP quoted.
While Washington rallied for proof of the supposed de-escalation along the borders, Biden re-iterated this and said, "We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed," AFP reported.
'Russian Citizens, You Are Not Our Enemy': US
The US president also addressed speculation around Ukraine's entry into NATO and Russia's concerns over the matter, he said that the US has introduced "concrete ideas to establish a security environment in Europe."
Ensuring that Russia is not being threatened by US, NATO or Ukraine, he asserted that Russian citizens "are not our (US) enemy."
"And I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," the president added.
After meeting Putin, German leader shut down the NATO-Ukraine speculations and ensured reporters that the country was not about to join the alliance.
"There is one fact: Ukraine joining NATO is not the order of the day," AFP quoted Scholz as saying.
Calling the concerns 'absurd', he added, "everyone has to take a step back and realize that we cannot have a military conflict over a question that is not on the agenda."
(With inputs from AFP.)
