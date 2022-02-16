'US Prepared for Both Diplomacy & Sanctions': Joe Biden on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 15 February, warned Russia of 'powerful sanctions' if Russian troops mustered along the Ukraine border go on the offensive.

Saying that US is also ready with diplomatic solutions, the President said, "The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy," AFP quoted.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's ministry of Defence had claimed that some soldiers and military equipment were being shifted to their bases, away from the border, after the planned exercises were carried out.

However, disputing these claims, Biden said in his address: