Biden Wants To Count All Votes, Trump Wants To Count 'Legal' Votes

In his brief address, Joe Biden projected optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying "The process is working."

Urging for patience, he reiterated that "every vote must be counted."

"The senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we've got to count the votes," said a confident Biden.