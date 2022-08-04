US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Japan Amid Heightened Tensions With China

Speaker of the United States (US) House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, landed in Japan on Thursday, 4 August, during the last leg of her ongoing Asia tour.

Pelosi is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, AFP reported Japan's foreign ministry as saying. The two leaders are expected to discuss their alliance as well as issues of mutual interest.

She will also discuss global affairs with her Japanese counterpart, Hiroyuki Hosoda.

This marks the 82-year-old politician's first trip to Japan since 2015. She flew to the country from South Korea, where she paid a visit to the country's border with arch rival, North Korea.