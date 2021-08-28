Afghanistan: After Kabul Attack, US Conducts Drone Strike Against IS-K 'Planner'

In an address following the Kabul attack, US President Joe Biden had said, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."

The US has anticipated more attack attempts in the aftermath of the Kabul bombings.

The US Embassy in Kabul on Friday asked US citizens at the gates near Kabul airport to "leave immediately", referring to "security threats".