Afghanistan: After Kabul Attack, US Conducts Drone Strike Against IS-K 'Planner'
"Initial indications are that we killed the target," a spokesperson for US Central Command said on the drone strike.
The US military forces carried out a drone strike against an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) "planner", a spokesperson for the US Central Command said on Friday, 28 August, adding that initial indications suggested that the target was killed.
This comes a day after the suicide bombing near Kabul airport killed more than 170 people, including 13 US troops. The IS-K, the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, had claimed responsibility for the attack.
"US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counter-terrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."Captain Bill Urban, Spokesperson, US Central Command
US Embassy Asks Citizens to Leave Airport Gates, Cites 'Security Threats'
In an address following the Kabul attack, US President Joe Biden had said, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."
The US has anticipated more attack attempts in the aftermath of the Kabul bombings.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Friday asked US citizens at the gates near Kabul airport to "leave immediately", referring to "security threats".
"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately. Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates."US Embassy in Kabul
The Kabul airport attack came days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August.
Ever since, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens and Afghans working with them, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.
(With inputs from AFP and CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.