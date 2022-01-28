'Russia Playing Destabilising Role': US on Sale of S-400 Missiles to India

The United States has accused Russia of playing a "destabilising role" in South Asia and beyond by selling the S-400 missile defence system to India, news agency PTI reported.

This is not the first time that the US has expressed its anxiety over India buying the multi-billion missile defence system from Russia.

In late October last year, two Senators of the US government requested President Joe Biden to not sanction India over the purchases, as dictated by a legislation called CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).