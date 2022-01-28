'Russia Playing Destabilising Role': US on Sale of S-400 Missiles to India
China on the other hand, threw its support behind Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
The United States has accused Russia of playing a "destabilising role" in South Asia and beyond by selling the S-400 missile defence system to India, news agency PTI reported.
This is not the first time that the US has expressed its anxiety over India buying the multi-billion missile defence system from Russia.
In late October last year, two Senators of the US government requested President Joe Biden to not sanction India over the purchases, as dictated by a legislation called CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).
CAATSA sanctions Russia and permits the US government to impose sanctions on countries that buy arms from the former.
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, 27 January, that "in many ways, this doesn't change the concerns that we have with the S-400 system. I think it shines a spotlight on the destabilising role that Russia is playing not only in the region but potentially beyond as well."
India, however, has insisted that its deal with Russia regarding the S-400 was purely based on its national security, and in no way should it hamper bilateral ties between India and the US.
China Backs Russia Regarding Ukraine
Meanwhile, the People's Republic of China have sent a message of support to Russia in the face of the crisis involving the Russia, Ukraine, and NATO.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russia had "reasonable security concerns" and that European regional security will continue to be uncertain if military blocs keep expanding.
His statement was a reference to Ukraine's potential membership of NATO.
Wang also urged all parties involved to "abandon the cold war mentality", while calling for balanced negotiations to ensure that war doesn't break out.
Russia at war does not benefit China economically, experts say.
"If there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either. There will be a significant impact on the global economy. There’ll be a significant impact in the energy sphere", according to Victoria Nuland, US under-secretary for political affairs, as quoted by the Financial Times.
(With inputs from PTI and FT)
