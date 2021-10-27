Biden Urged to Not Sanction India with CAATSA over Arms Deal with Russia

Two members of the US Senate have requested President Joe Biden to not sanction India for purchasing military equipment from Russia based on legislation known as CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), NDTV reported.

Both senators, Mark Warner and John Cornyn, are the co-chairs of the India Caucus of the Senate.

CAATSA is a US legislation that sanctions Russia and permits the US government to impose sanctions on states that buy weapons from Russia.

It was enacted as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

They wrote a letter to Biden in which they acknowledged that India has bought weapons from Russia in the past, but insist that the State Department not sanction India and rather express its concerns regarding Indo-Russia arms deals and "constructively to continue supporting alternatives to their purchasing Russian equipment."