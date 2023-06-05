Sonic Boom Heard in Washington As Fighter Jets Chase 'Unresponsive' Plane

An unresponsive private business plane that flew over Washington DC caused the US military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane eventually crashed in the state of Virginia on Sunday, June 4. This fighter jet set off a loud sonic boom which was heard in the US capital.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement that the plane, which was a Cessna 560 Citation V model which is a popular twin-jet business plane, was unresponsive when hailed by the authorities as it flew over Washington and northern Virginia. It wasn't clear how many people were on board the plane.

It was confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement that a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. According to the statement, the aircraft had taken off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was flying to Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.