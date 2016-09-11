How 9/11 Unfolded, As Told By Former Aide to George Bush

(It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks that shook America and then the world. The Quint is reposting this article from its archives in commemoration, originally published on 10 September 2015.)



If you want to know how the news of the attack on the World Trade Center unfolded, moment by moment, look no further than the twitter feed of Ari Fleischer, former Press Secretary to then President George Bush.

On the day of the attack and in the following days, Fleischer stayed with Bush, making comprehensive, urgent notes and clicking pictures of the decision-making process that would soon lead to Bush’s declaration of ‘war on terror’.