US Senators Announce Bipartisan Agreement To Curb Gun Violence; Biden Hails Deal

In a seminal move, a bipartisan group of 20 senators of the United States, led by Democrat leader Chris Murphy and Republican leader John Cornyn, on Sunday, 13 June, announced that they had come to a "breakthrough agreement" to curb gun violence.

Setting a precedent, 10 Republican senators agreed to the proposal on gun laws, meaning that any legislation based on its principles stands a good chance of preventing a filibuster on the Senate floor.

"Today, we are announcing a common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence across our country," the lawmakers said in a joint statement.