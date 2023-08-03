ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'It’s the Price To Pay': UK MP Who Supported Farmers Protests Stopped at Airport

'It’s the Price To Pay': UK MP Who Supported Farmers Protests Stopped at Airport

He is reportedly known for being vocal on Sikh issues in the UK Parliament.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
'It’s the Price To Pay': UK MP Who Supported Farmers Protests Stopped at Airport
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A UK Member of Parliament was reportedly stopped by immigration officials at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday, 3 July.

Upon landing: Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was held back by the officials for two hours before the issue was resolved and he was allowed to leave, according to his tweet.

  • Dhesi is an MP from the UK's Labour Party and represents the Slough constituency.

  • He is known for being vocal on Sikh issues in the UK Parliament, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Why it matters: While the exact reason for his temporary detention at the Amritsar airport is unclear, Dhesi alleged that it was because he had spoken up during the controversial farmers protests that took place two years ago.

"Upon landing in India last year, I felt the huge love and respect from many Indian farmers unions and civil society (in recognition for stridently speaking up for Human Rights during the Farmers Protests) but today I had the indignity of being held back for 2 hours at Amritsar airport, because some haters had complained to get my valid OCI visa suspended," Dhesi wrote on Facebook.

"Guess it’s the price to pay for standing up for farmers, the marginalised and minorities like the #Sikhs," he added.

However, Dhesi also mentioned that the issue had been resolved "thanks to strong interventions from family, friends, and supporters..."

Also Read

Interview | What Connects Wrestlers’ Protest to the 2021 Farmers’ Struggle?

Interview | What Connects Wrestlers’ Protest to the 2021 Farmers’ Struggle?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  UK   Amritsar   UK MP 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×