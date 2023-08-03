'It’s the Price To Pay': UK MP Who Supported Farmers Protests Stopped at Airport

A UK Member of Parliament was reportedly stopped by immigration officials at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday, 3 July.

Upon landing: Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was held back by the officials for two hours before the issue was resolved and he was allowed to leave, according to his tweet.

Dhesi is an MP from the UK's Labour Party and represents the Slough constituency.

He is known for being vocal on Sikh issues in the UK Parliament, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Why it matters: While the exact reason for his temporary detention at the Amritsar airport is unclear, Dhesi alleged that it was because he had spoken up during the controversial farmers protests that took place two years ago.

"Upon landing in India last year, I felt the huge love and respect from many Indian farmers unions and civil society (in recognition for stridently speaking up for Human Rights during the Farmers Protests) but today I had the indignity of being held back for 2 hours at Amritsar airport, because some haters had complained to get my valid OCI visa suspended," Dhesi wrote on Facebook.

"Guess it’s the price to pay for standing up for farmers, the marginalised and minorities like the #Sikhs," he added.

However, Dhesi also mentioned that the issue had been resolved "thanks to strong interventions from family, friends, and supporters..."